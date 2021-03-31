CyberMusic Hits Market Capitalization of $171,971.83 (CYMT)

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded 134.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, CyberMusic has traded 180.5% higher against the dollar. CyberMusic has a market capitalization of $171,971.83 and $367.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMusic token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00071220 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002461 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000746 BTC.

CyberMusic Profile

CyberMusic (CRYPTO:CYMT) is a token. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 tokens. CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMusic’s official message board is medium.com/@cybermusicio . The official website for CyberMusic is cybermusic.io

