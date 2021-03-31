D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,288,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. 69,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,573. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $91.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

