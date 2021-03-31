DAD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.38 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, DAD has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $44.57 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.00 or 0.00632640 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 6,158% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026568 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

