Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,667. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

