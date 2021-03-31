Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

DARE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 776,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,025. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DARE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

