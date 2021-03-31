Darrell W. Crate Sells 2,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DEA stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.