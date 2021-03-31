Darrell W. Crate Sells 2,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DEA stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.
DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
