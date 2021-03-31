Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,294.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $358,895.80 and $2,294.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 70.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.49 or 0.00640671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026758 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

