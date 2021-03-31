Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,255,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $1,254,778.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $6,621,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,593,341 shares of company stock worth $170,548,097. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 8,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,081. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

