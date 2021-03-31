Dent Price Up 24.4% This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $241.70 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.92 or 0.00643645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent (DENT) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,201,901,324 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.