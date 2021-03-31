DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives $56.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other DermTech news, Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 33,898 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. 80,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,073. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

