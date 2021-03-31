DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives $56.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DMTK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other DermTech news, Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 33,898 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DMTK stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. 80,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,073. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Analyst Recommendations for DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit