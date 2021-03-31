Dero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $882,043.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 66.6% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $42.76 million and $882,043.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00007054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,102.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.75 or 0.03114757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.53 or 0.00327923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.17 or 0.00891821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.16 or 0.00442602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.00356169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00257525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022371 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

