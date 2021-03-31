Desjardins Weighs in on Savaria Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

TSE:SIS opened at C$17.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.39. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$9.84 and a 52 week high of C$19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,274,476.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

