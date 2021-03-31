Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DBAN. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.44 ($53.46).

Shares of DBAN opened at €39.30 ($46.24) on Tuesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 1 year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 1 year high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.13. The stock has a market cap of $591.23 million and a PE ratio of 65.76.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

