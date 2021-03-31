Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DWNI. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.38 ($52.21).

Shares of DWNI opened at €39.64 ($46.64) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.76 and its 200-day moving average is €42.10.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit