Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DWNI. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.38 ($52.21).

Shares of DWNI opened at €39.64 ($46.64) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.76 and its 200-day moving average is €42.10.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

