DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 61,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,983,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DHT by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 172.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

