Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 96,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFFN opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

