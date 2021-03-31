Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 69.2% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,081,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 930,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,327. Digerati Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services.

