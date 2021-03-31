Digital Reserve Currency 1-Day Volume Tops $2.88 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Digital Reserve Currency token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $21.52 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.00234954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.13 or 0.03512953 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Token Profile

DRC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

