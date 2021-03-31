Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dine Brands Global traded as high as $93.06 and last traded at $91.52, with a volume of 1218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

