Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dine Brands Global traded as high as $93.06 and last traded at $91.52, with a volume of 1218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.
DIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.02.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
