Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,970,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the February 28th total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Discovery by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Discovery by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Discovery by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

