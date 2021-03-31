Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Up to $35.96

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.96, but opened at $37.39. Discovery shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 283,111 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC grew its position in Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Discovery by 3.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $7,227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Discovery by 7.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.