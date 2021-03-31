dKargo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $140.30 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. dKargo has a market cap of $265.55 million and $140.30 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00633279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About dKargo

DKA is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 tokens. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

dKargo Token Trading

