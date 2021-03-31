Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.61

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$55.61 and last traded at C$55.42, with a volume of 693258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.87.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

