Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $367.79. The company had a trading volume of 512,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,858. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $310.34 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.43 and its 200 day moving average is $383.96.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

