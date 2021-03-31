Donald Wayne Sells 1,817 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Donald Wayne sold 14,715 shares of Quanta Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,210,308.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95.

Quanta Services stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 195,477 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

