Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $1,215,330.38 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares in the company, valued at $398,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,071. The company has a market capitalization of $543.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.
Several brokerages have commented on LPG. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
Dorian LPG Company Profile
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
