Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%.
DYAI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,809. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.14. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $10.98.
Dyadic International Company Profile
