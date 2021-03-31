Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%.

DYAI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,809. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.14. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.