Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
DX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. 5,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $511.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,860.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
