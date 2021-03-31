Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

DX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. 5,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $511.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,860.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

