E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $10.01 on Monday. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

In other news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc purchased 287,250 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

About E2open Parent

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

