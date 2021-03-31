East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Update

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,970,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

ESSC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. East Stone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

