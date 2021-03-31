East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,556,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

