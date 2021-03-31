Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $242.75 million, a PE ratio of -145.83 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.