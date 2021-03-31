Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 187.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,826. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $111.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

