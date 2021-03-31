Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3,391.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 364,505 shares during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial makes up about 1.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $840,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,828. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.