Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. 184,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $38.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.