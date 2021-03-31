EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.22

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.22 and traded as high as $58.32. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 11,165 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDPFY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

