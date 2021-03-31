EDP – Energias de Portugal’s (EDPFY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EDPFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EDP – Energias de Portugal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of EDPFY opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.