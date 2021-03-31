El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 144.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

