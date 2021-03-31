Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Receives $9.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 124,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,464,218. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $420.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

