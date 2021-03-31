Electroneum Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $576.45 million and $4.63 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,850,707,344 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

