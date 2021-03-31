Elrond Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $76.74 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $140.03 or 0.00235754 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $76.74 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00018587 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.92 or 0.03481543 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,455,592 coins and its circulating supply is 17,227,841 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

