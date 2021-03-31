ELYSIA Market Capitalization Tops $63.61 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 154.1% higher against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $63.61 million and approximately $33.87 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.40 or 0.00633642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000849 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,765,075,786 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

