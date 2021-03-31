Elysian (ELY) Hits Market Cap of $471,734.35

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Elysian has a market capitalization of $471,734.35 and approximately $2.68 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 261.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elysian Profile

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

