Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €14.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.40 ($16.94).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Engie stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting €12.04 ($14.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,612,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.24.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

