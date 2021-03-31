Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 50,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of ARES opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $55.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.57%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.