Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells $186,456.88 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $186,456.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Kappler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Envista alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.