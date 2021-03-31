EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,923,000 after buying an additional 130,012 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $379.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

