EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $35.85 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 168,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,847,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 23,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 57.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 60.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,311,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

HON traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $217.48. 38,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,478. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $219.67. The company has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.51.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

