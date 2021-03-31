EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,053.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6,263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $25.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $661.34. 800,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $634.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.99, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $702.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $611.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

