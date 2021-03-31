EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $141.50. 34,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.07. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.96 and a twelve month high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

